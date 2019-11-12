Romania goes down on 45th position in ranking on quality of life and wellbeing of society

Romania went down on the 45th position in the ranking regarding the quality of life and wellbeing of society, out of the 149 countries included for conducting the Social Progress Index (SPI) 2019 survey, carried out be the non-profit organisation Social Progress Imperative, with the support of Deloitte.

Thus, Romania lost one position against last year and, according to its scorecard, it ranks among the countries of the 3rd category, after Argentina, Bulgaria and Mauritius, a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.The Social Progress Index (SPI) measures the quality of life and citizens' social wellbeing from 149 countries, based on the analysis of three main dimensions. The methods implies to grant a score for the elements included in the basic human needs category - nutrition and basic medical care, water and sanitation, shelter and personal safety, elements related to wellbeing - access to basic knowledge, access to information and communications, health and wellness, environmental quality and elements related to opportunity - personal rights, personal freedom and choice, inclusiveness, access to advanced education. Based on their scorecard, the countries in the ranking are grouped in six categories, in a descending order."Despite a stable economic growth, among the highest in Europe, the increase of the purchasing power and the decrease of unemployment to an all-time low, Romania has registered, in the past year, a slight decrease of the index on quality of life and social wellbeing. With a series of dimensions where we register modest scores, such as health, access to basic knowledge, water and sanitation, it becomes obvious that, from this perspective, in order to generate social progress, public resources should be directed toward investments which generate economic development and, implicitly, increase the standard of living," country managing partner Deloitte Romania and Moldova Alexandru Reff explained.