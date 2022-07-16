Romania grabs 10 medals at European table tennis Championships for cadets & juniors in Belgrade

Romania has won no less than ten medals at the European Table Tennis Championships for cadets and juniors in Belgrade, six gold, one silver and three bronze.

The richest record was managed by the juniors (U19), with four gold medals, one silver and three bronze, while in the cadets (U15) Romania grabbed two gold medals, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.Eduard Ionescu won the gold medal in junior singles, after passing in the semifinals by Darius Movileanu (bronze medalist) with 4-1, and defeating in the final the Polish Maciej Kubik with 4-1.In men's doubles, Eduard Ionescu and Darius Movileanu won gold after 3-0 in the final with French pair of Hugo Deschamps/Thibault Poret. In the semifinals, Ionescu and Movileanu won 3-0 over other French pair, Adrien Coton/Alexis Kouraichi.Iulian Chirita snatched the continental mixed doubles title, together with the German Annett Kaufmann, while Darius Movileanu and Elena Zaharia won the bronze medals.In the junior singles competition, Elena Zaharia won the bronze medal, after losing the semifinal to the French Charlotte Lutz (1-4).The men's junior team (Darius Movileanu, Iulian Chirita, Eduard Ionescu, Andrei Istrate, Dragos Bujor) won the gold medals, and the women's team (Elena Zaharia, Ioana Singeorzan, Camelia Mitrofan, Evelyn Ungvari and Andrea Teglas) won the silver.At the Under-15, the Romanian team (Alesia Sferlea, Bianca Mei-Rosu, Cristina Singeorzan and Andreea Jifcu) won the gold medal, and another European title was brought by Bianca Mei-Rosu, at the double cadets, together with the Polish Natalia Bogdanowicz. Mei-Rosu and Bogdanowicz beat the French pair of Jade Quynh-Tien Huynh/Elise Pujol 3-1 in the semifinals and defeated German pair Koharu Itagaki/Josephina Neumann 3-0 in the final.