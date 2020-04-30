Romania has demonstrated in six weeks that it can turn into a "contactless economy", BCR Chief Executive Officer Sergiu Manea, told on Thursday a conference on the post-crisis situation of SMEs.

"Crises, when they usually happen, expose the difference in orientation and technological appetite between different countries. The more oriented we are in managing the next 24 hours, the more we run the risk of not being able to jump on the very big bandwagons, which we are obliged to get on, because they will help build a sustainable economy. I am referring here to contactless economy, and Romania has demonstrated, in 6 weeks, it can turn into a contactless economy, where there is demand; in biotechnology, 3D printing and manufacturing, robotics, automation, machine learning and so on, I think we have a duty to look very much in this direction, and this is not just about money, but about creating an entrepreneurial environment that includes research institutes and universities, we have an enormous chance to rise in research and innovation," said Sergiu Manea.

On the other hand, the BCR CEO called for the "Romania Tech Nation" program to become a strategy assumed in the fight against the effects of the sanitary crisis and the construction of a resilient economy.

The "Romania Tech Nation" program, proposed in 2019 by the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises in Romania, aims to boost the technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem for Romania's development, to present transformational projects carried out by representatives of the local technology ecosystem and provide know-how for students and future entrepreneurs. The "Romania Tech Nation" program aims to contribute to the achievement, by 2025, of the following goals: the digital education of one million students, a 30-percent share of smart jobs, the establishment of 5,000 digital businesses per year and the digital transformation of 6 in 10 SMEs.