Romania has sufficient food stocks, there is presently no problem in this regard

Romania has enough food stocks, there is presently no problem in this regard, said the government spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, when asked if the Government is considering a limitation of exports of food.

"Romania is among the European states that have the capacity, our country has the capacity to manage not only the supply of food for its own citizens, but, why not, to intervene in support of other states. Both the Minister of Agriculture and the representatives of other authorities of the Romanian state have reiterated this, and amid the concerns raised by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. Romania has enough stocks. The Bucharest authorities are in constant contact with retailers and those who manage supply chains and producers. We are in this situation, I would not say privileged, but good, nevertheless, for the citizens of Romania that our country has the capacity to manage its needs very well from this perspective. Of course, to the extent that additional measures are needed, the Government will intervene. At the moment there is no problem in this respect, as such, this can be seen both in the supply chain and in the assessment of the stocks that the authorities are currently carrying out," said Dan Carbunaru, at Victoria Palace of Government, Agerpres.ro informs.