Romania, Hungary discuss transfers of severely ill COVID-19 patients

Head of Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat announced on Friday that there are talks with Hungary for the transfer of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

"It is already known that there are talks with Hungary. A mechanism is being set up making it possible for us to use facilities (...) in the cross-border area. And we expect that to be completed. It cannot be completed in one day or two. There are talks and we expect our colleagues to come and tell us about their final solution. It is possible to do it, but we are waiting for them over there to tell us what the agreed mechanism is. And, of course, we'll see how we work with them. (...) From the border area and not only, because we can also transfer from Bucharest to Arad and from there we can cross the border. The problem is to improve the transfer mechanism - what patients, how many patients, where exactly, doctors, liaison staff to help there," Arafat said at the National Centre for Response Coordination and Management at Ciolpani.