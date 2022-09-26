ROMANIA-ITU 2022/ Romania/ Minister Burduja says it's up to us how we use technologies

Technologies are neutral from a moral point of view and it depends on people how they choose to use them, Minister of Research and Digitization Sebastian Burduja underscored in the opening of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) organized in Bucharest, at the Palace of Parliament.

The Minister is sure that the future shall be more digital, but not implicitly much better, because technologies are neutral for a moral point of view and it is up to us how we use them.

Minister Burduja pointed out that it's normal to feel overwhelmed by the innovation pace, but also blessed for being able to discuss, debate on this topic, decide what to do in the future and how to respond to the tough questions we are confronted with. The minister went on with a couple of rhetorical questions regarding how we find a balance between freedom and security, what are the limits of artificial intelligence, how can we make sure that nobody is left behind, how to connect the 2.7 billion people who haven't accessed the internet up until this day, how to prepare the future generations or how to prepare for the future labour market, told Agerpres.

In his view, there are three key-ingredients to success in this area, namely partnership between states, nations and between the private sector and the civil society, responsibility and altruism.

Over 3,000 leaders and delegations from 193 countries gathered in Bucharest to set the global direction of the digital transformation and to elect the future leadership of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - an agency of the United Nations (UN) for information and communication technology. The conference will conclude on 14 October.