Romania leads Morocco 4-0 in Davis Cup

The men's tennis team of Romania is leading the Morocco team 4-0, in the 2nd round of Group II, Europe-Africa zone of the Davis Cup, at the Polyvalent Hall in western Cluj-Napoca, on Sunday, after Dragos Dima won to Soufiane El Mesbahi 6-0 6-4.

Dima (25 y/o, ATP #419) defeated El Mesbahi (17 y/o, ATP #1533) in only 61 minutes.On Saturday, in the first two single matches, Marius Copil (27 y/o, ATP #82) won to Amine Ahouda (20 y/o, ATP #718), after only 39 minutes 6-0 6-1, while Adrian Ungur (33 y/o, ATP #535) defeated Lamine Ouahab (33 y/o, ATP #571) 6-0 7-6 (3).On Sunday, the pair of Marius Copil and Florin Mergea brought the victory against the couple of Yassine Idmbarek/Lacine Ouahab 6-2 6-1.

AGERPRES.