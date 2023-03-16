 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania manufacturing new orders, up 2pct in Jan. 2023 from Dec. 2022

Agerpres.ro
Institutul Naţional de Statistică ins

Romania's manufacturing new orders (domestic market and international market), increased in January 2023 in nominal terms by 2% on a monthly basis, and by 5% y-o-y, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday.

According to INS data, the 2% increase in manufacturing new orders was a result of increases recorded in the intermediate goods industry (+4.2%), the consumer goods industry (+2.8%) and in the capital goods industry (+1.1%); the durable goods industry declined 4.2%.

The 5% increase occurred on increases in the consumer goods industry (+16.7%) and in the capital goods industry (+9.0%). Decreases were recorded in the durable goods industry (-5.8%) and the intermediate goods industry of (-1.9%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.