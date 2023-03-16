Romania manufacturing new orders, up 2pct in Jan. 2023 from Dec. 2022

Romania's manufacturing new orders (domestic market and international market), increased in January 2023 in nominal terms by 2% on a monthly basis, and by 5% y-o-y, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday.

According to INS data, the 2% increase in manufacturing new orders was a result of increases recorded in the intermediate goods industry (+4.2%), the consumer goods industry (+2.8%) and in the capital goods industry (+1.1%); the durable goods industry declined 4.2%.

The 5% increase occurred on increases in the consumer goods industry (+16.7%) and in the capital goods industry (+9.0%). Decreases were recorded in the durable goods industry (-5.8%) and the intermediate goods industry of (-1.9%).