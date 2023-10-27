Romania needs a liberal solution for Presidency in 2024 (JusMin Gorghiu)

Romania needs a liberal president even after the 2024 election, the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Arges, Justice minister Alina Gorghiu, believes."You will see that, in 2024, the National Liberal Party will achieve a good result, and I am referring especially to the presidential election, because Romania needs a liberal solution to the Presidency. For me, somehow, the year 2024 is playing the other way around, with the thought of the president of Romania, coming back to the European parliamentary election. Believe me that any other solution is a question mark for the balance of the political scene, for stability and for the continuation of reforms. I don't want to say anything about any other candidate, because there are many circulated these days in the public space, but (...) the guarantee of the predictability of foreign policy, the guarantee of the continuation of existing partnerships is a right-wing president. The guarantee of respect for the rule of law, of individual rights (...) is a liberal president," Alina Gorghiu said on Friday, in southern Pitesti, at the meeting of the Liberal Women's Organization from the Southern Region, with the "Challenges of the young generation: addiction to screens and drug use" topic of debate. In her opinion, in the perspective of the 2024 election year, the liberals must mobilize their electorate and coagulate personalities and right-wing political currents, giving the former Foreign minister Cristian Diaconescu as an example of a right-wing politician.
"I think it is good, always, for the National Liberal Party to be an open party (...) and I don't want to believe that we will close the door to any man who claims to be right-wing in Romanian society," the Arges PNL leader also said.