Romania novel coronavirus death toll reaches 17

Three more dead, one man, two women added to the novel coronavirus infected people who have passed away, thus raising the death toll to 17, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed Wednesday night.

The man aged 63 was from the eastern Neamt County and had been admitted to the Iasi Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital's ICU section, as he had been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 on 21 March.The two women, both aged 70, were from the northeastern Suceava County. They had been admitted to the Suceava Hospital, being confirmed positive to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.