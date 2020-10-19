Romania, only country in EU with a two figure increase in construction work in August

Construction work in Romania recorded an increase of 12.4 pct in August 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, this being the highest advance recorded among the EU member states, shows the data published, on Monday, by Eurostat, according to AGERPRES.

While in Romania construction work recorded a two-figure increase, in the eurozone construction work recorded in August an annual decline of 0.9 pct, while in the EU they recorded a decline of 1.5 pct.

Eurostat mentions that the only EU member states in which construction work rose in August of this year, compared to August of last year, are Romania (12.4 pct), Slovakia (4.8 pct) and Finland (2.2 pct).

Month over month, in August 2020, compared to the previous month, construction work increased by 2.6 pct in the eurozone and by 2.4 pct in the European Union. In this case as well, Romania is amongst the countries where construction work has recorded the highest increases, month-over-month, with an advance of 0.9 pct, together with France (4.9 pct), Slovenia (2.4 pct), Hungary (1.9 pct) and Portugal (1.8 pct).

According to the data previously presented by the National Institute for Statistics (INS), in Romania, in August 2020, compared to the previous month, the total volume of construction work has increased, as a series adjusted depending on number of working days and seasonality by 0.9 pct. Compared to the same month in 2019, in August 2020 the total volume of construction work, as a series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, the increase was of 13.2 pct.