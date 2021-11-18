Romania, Poland sign corruption prevention co-operation protocol

Romania's General Anti-Corruption Directorate (DGA) announced on Thursday having signed a co-operation protocol with Poland's Central Anti-Corruption Bureau to exchange experience and good practices in combating and preventing corruption.

"The Director General of the General Anti-Corruption Directorate, Liviu Vasilescu, and the Director of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) of Poland, Andrzej Strozny, signed on Thursday in Warsaw a cooperation protocol between the General Anti-Corruption Directorate of Romania's Interior Ministry and the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau on Poland in the area of corruption prevention," DGA reported on Thursday in a press statement.

The objective of the co-operation protocol is the exchange of experience and good practices of combatting and preventing corruption, developing and implementing measures and assessment mechanisms, as well as conducting regular meetings at expert level, based on reciprocity, on subjects of common interest.At the same time, providing seminars and training courses are considered, as well as joint implementation of projects carried out by the EU and other programmes funded by international financial grants."Practically, the signing of this bilateral co-operation document is particularly important as we need to expand the exchange of experience with entities that can support the further consolidation of the professional resources of the General Anti-Corruption Directorate."Co-operation with the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) was initiated in 2011 and continued over the years with exchanges of information and best practices, training sessions, participation in various conferences and events, in working groups and annual conferences organised under the aegis of EPAC/EACN (European Partners against Corruption/European Anti-corruption Network), European networks of which both are full members."Given the need to establish co-operation relationships with counterpart entities in other European Union countries and beyond, the Anti-Corruption Directorate-General has so far signed eight co-operation documents in the areas of preventing and combating corruption with similar entities in all countries. These bilateral co-operation documents are flexible working tools, especially for operational cases, and also for preventive actions."