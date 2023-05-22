Romania, promoted at IMEX Frankfurt International Tourism Fair.

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) will be present with a national stand at the IMEX Frankfurt International Tourism Fair, Germany, from May 23-25, the institution said in a press release on Monday.

Considered the most important event in the world, the fair, dedicated to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) industry, brings together specialists from both the tourism and the event organisation sectors, where a range of business services and solutions, travel services, services and event management solutions will be presented to the public, told Agerpres.

"Romania's participation in the IMEX 2023 fair in Frankfurt is an important step in promoting our country's potential in this area and, implicitly, in attracting investment in the event tourism industry. The German market is a priority market for the promotion of Romanian tourism, as Germany is the first country to send tourists to Romania," said Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Constantin-Daniel Cadariu.

According to the Ministry's representatives, starting with Romania's participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2023, any economic operator in the sector who wishes to promote the destination outside Romania and expand its business to foreign tourists can submit the documentation in order to benefit from non-reimbursable financial aid from MAT, granted under the de minimis aid scheme for the participation of tourism enterprises in exhibitions, national pavilions, specialist stands or mini-exhibitions in which the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism participates abroad.

Romania is participating in this year's IMEX Frankfurt with a 54,62 sqm stand. During the event, MAT will present Romania's MICE offer and will provide additional information to those interested.

A first for the MAT team is the promotion of the "George Enescu" Festival among foreign participants. The 26th edition of the festival will take place from August 27 to September 24, 2023, in Bucharest, and will gather more than 3,500 artists, 150 soloists and 40 conductors, 41 orchestras from 16 countries and no less than 9 Romanian orchestras. "Generosity through music" is the slogan of the festival.