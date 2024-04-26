Romania reaches 80 athletes qualified for Paris 2024, after Ebru Bolat secures ticket

Romania's delegation for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (July 26-August 11) has reached 80 athletes, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced Friday, after Ebru Bolat secured her presence in the sailing competition.

It is the third time in its history that Romania will have sailing athletes at the start of the Olympic Games. Ebru has claimed a ticket in the last Olympic Qualification Tournament in Hyeres (France). In the women's dinghy ILCA 6s, athlete Ebru Bolat holds the lead, securing her participation in the Games. She collected 70 points in 10 races, twice finishing first, twice second and once third, and in the remaining races she was in the top 10 (in one race she was disqualified).

Ebru Bolat is a double European champion in the Zoom8 and Optimist Classes, and is also world vice-champion in Zoom8. The year 2015 brought her a 2nd place at the Zoom8 European Championships and 5th place at the World Championships. In 2016, she ranked 6th at the European Youth Championships in the 29er Class. Currently, she holds the title of national champion in the ICLA 6 senior class, an Olympic Class, and is among the 50 world sailing's top ranked athletes.

''Ebru aims to change the popularity of sailing in Romania. She wants to inspire as many Romanians as possible to discover and love the sport. She truly believed that she can compete at international level and qualified Romania for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris,'' the COSR press release added.

Team Romania currently has 80 qualified athletes in 11 sports. Weightlifters Mihaela Cambei (the 49 kg category) and Loredana Toma (the 71 kg category) are also qualified, but the official announcement hasn't come out yet.