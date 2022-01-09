Romania records 4,712 new cases of COVID-19, adds 14 deaths in past 24 hrs

As many as 4,712 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 14 deaths have been reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

"No previous deaths are reported," the GCS added.

Snagov locality still has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases in Ilfov County, of 4.20 per thousand inhabitants, followed by Corbeanca - 4.18, according to the information published on Sunday on the website of the Prefect's Institution, Agerpres.ro informs.

The COVID-19 incidence rate calculated at 14 days for Bucharest is, on Sunday, 2.17 cases per thousand inhabitants, up from the previous day, when a value of 1.76 per thousand inhabitants was recorded, according to the Public Health Directorate.

The highest rate of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in the capital was reached on October 22 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.