 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania records a new case of monkey pox

Instagram
variola maimutei monkeypox virus

A new case of monkey pox has been confirmed in Romania, the total number of people infected with this virus reaching 43, the Ministry of Health informs on Monday, told Agerpres.

According to the same source, it is about a 35-year-old man from Bucharest.

The man's health is good and he is in isolation.

According to the National Institute of Public Health, a total of 13 people have been vaccinated against monkey pox in Romania so far.

The Ministry of Health reminded that Romania has 150 tecovirimate treatment courses available for the treatment of patients with severe forms.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.