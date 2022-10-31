Romania records a new case of monkey pox

A new case of monkey pox has been confirmed in Romania, the total number of people infected with this virus reaching 43, the Ministry of Health informs on Monday, told Agerpres.

According to the same source, it is about a 35-year-old man from Bucharest.

The man's health is good and he is in isolation.

According to the National Institute of Public Health, a total of 13 people have been vaccinated against monkey pox in Romania so far.

The Ministry of Health reminded that Romania has 150 tecovirimate treatment courses available for the treatment of patients with severe forms.