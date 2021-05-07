Romania registers 350 active outbreaks of African swine fever

A number of 350 outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) were active in Romania on Friday, affecting 153,397 animals, informs the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

Of the 350 active outbreaks, 10 outbreaks were recorded in commercial holdings and 4 outbreaks in type A commercial holdings.

From Thursday (April 29) to Thursday (May 6), 9 new ASF outbreaks were registered: three in Salaj County, two outbreaks in Maramures County and one each in Bihor, Sibiu, Suceava and Vaslui Counties, agerpres.ro confirms.

During the same period, 4 outbreaks of African swine fever were extinguished: two outbreaks in Mures County and two in Satu Mare County.

Since the first signaling of the presence of ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 and until now, 5,594 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties. In accordance with European provisions, wild boar cases shall be extinguished at least 2 years after their occurrence.

There is no vaccine for this disease, the only way to protect animal health is to comply with biosecurity conditions.

African swine fever does not cause disease in humans, but this virus has a disastrous impact on the economic and social level, says ANSVSA.