Romania reiterates its condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the so-called 'referendums' in Ukraine

Romania reiterates its condemnation, in the "strongest terms", of the so-called "referendums" held between September 23 and 27 in the regions illegally occupied by Russian troops in Ukraine, with the direct involvement and support of the Russian occupation forces, whose final results were announced on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"Romania does not recognize the results of these so-called 'referendums', which are illegal and illegitimate. They represent a serious violation of international law and, therefore, do not produce any kind of legal effect," MAE points out.

The Romanian Ministry states that, by organizing these so-called "referendums", the Russian Federation demonstrates once again that it is acting in violation of the fundamental principles of international law and contrary to the responsibilities that a permanent member of the UN Security Council has, as guarantor of peace and security in the world.

"This behavior cannot be tolerated by the international community," MAE highlights.

The representatives of the Romanian ministry remind that in the Resolution regarding "Aggression against Ukraine", adopted with an overwhelming majority on March 2, the UN General Assembly emphasized that no territorial gain achieved through the use of force or the threat of force can be recognized as legal.