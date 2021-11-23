Romania - Rep. of Moldova intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas

The Romanian and Moldovan Education Ministers Sorin Cimpeanu and Anatolie Topala signed on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace the Agreement between the governments of the two countries on the mutual recognition of diplomas, certificates and scientific titles, the Education Ministry said in a release.

The document is part of the set of commitments pledged by the two governments in the Roadmap on the priority areas of Romania - Republic of Moldova cooperation, which was also signed today in Bucharest.

"The Agreement provides for the application of new simplified rules of recognition, while regulating the recognition of new diplomas or certificates. The enforcement of new rules of recognition by the authorities of the two states, universities and educational institutions will be done in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner, to the benefit of the applicants," the release reads, noting also that by signing this Agreement, the Education Ministries of the two neighbor states strengthens bilateral relations in the field of education, contributing to increasing the quality of education and training systems in the spirit of European policies, as well as to improving access of Romanian and Moldovan citizens to these facilities.

The legal framework of cooperation with the Republic of Moldova in the field of education will be strengthened by the signing in the next period of a cooperation protocol between the Education Ministries of the two states, the release mentions.

The Agreement was signed on the occasion of the visit to Romania of Republic of Moldova President Maia Sandu, and marks an important stage in facilitating academic and professional mobility between the two states, 11 years after the coming into force of the latest revision of the initial Agreement signed in 1998.