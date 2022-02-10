Romania reports negative natural population growth in December 2021 (statistics)

The natural growth for the Romanian population was negative in December 2021, namely minus 11,090 people, but lower than the same month in 2020, when the value was minus 19,508 people, according to data released on Thursday, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared to November last year, in December 2021, 16,550 children were born, by 1,731 more, while the number of deaths was 27,640 (14,298 men and 13,342 women), by fewer 11,013 deaths (5,185 men and 5,828 women).

Also, the number of deaths in children under one year of age, recorded in December 2021, was 96 children, up by 18 compared to November 2021.

According to the cited source, in the last month of last year, two thirds of the total number of deaths was recorded in people aged 70 or over, as follows: 11,316 deaths (40.9%) in people aged 80 and over; 6,870 deaths (24.9%) in people aged 70-79; 5,346 deaths (19.3%) in people aged 60 to 69 years. On the other hand, the fewest deaths were recorded in the 5-19 years (62 deaths), 20-29 years (104 deaths) and 0-4 years (115 deaths) age groups.

By main cause of death, in December 2021, most were reported for: circulatory system diseases (15,185 people, 54.9%), tumors (4,049 people, 14.6%) and respiratory system diseases (3,954 people, 14.3%).

In general, the natural growth of the population remained negative (-11,090) in December 2021, the number of deceased persons being 1.7 times higher than that of live births.

In addition, the number of children under one year of age who died was 17 times higher in December 2021 than in December 2020.