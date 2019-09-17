 
     
Romania's Bogdan advances to round of 16 at Korean Open; Buzarnescu lost in 1st round

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Seul- Korean Open 2019, with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, whereas Mihaela Buzarnescu lost in the first round. 

Ana Bogdan (aged 26, WTA's 143rd), who came from qualifications, managed a surprising victory against Slovenian Polona Hercog (aged 28, WTA's 51st), 6th seed, after one hour and 45 minutes, with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 

The first face off between the two concluded with the Slovenian tennis player's victory, in the first round in Biella (ITF), with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. 

Buzarnescu (aged 31, WTA's 101st), semifinalist on Saturday in Hiroshima, was defeated by Australian Priscilla Hon (aged 21, WTA's 119th), who came from qualifications, with a score of 6-3, 6-4, after one hour and 29 minutes. 

Bogdan, who secured a cheque worth 3,400 US dollars and 48 WTA points, will face off, in the round of 16, US Kristie Ahn. Buzarnescu received for her participation a cheque worth 2,100 US dollas and one WTA point. 

On Tuesday also, Patricia Tig, who came from qualifications, will play in the first round against main seed Greek Maria Sakkari.

