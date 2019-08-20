Romania's Buzarnescu advanced to Bronx Open women's singles round of 16

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Monday for the women's singles round of 16 at the Bronx Open (WTA) tournament in New York, with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating German Laura Siegemund in three sets, with a score of 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Buzarnescu (aged 31, WTA's 136th) managed to win after approximately two hours of actual play, because the event was interrupted due to heat after the first two sets.The Romanian national secured a cheque worth 3,310 US dollars and 30 WTA points. In the round of 16, she will face off Russian Anna Blinkova.