 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Buzarnescu advanced to Bronx Open women's singles round of 16

Mihaela Buzărnescu

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Monday for the women's singles round of 16 at the Bronx Open (WTA) tournament in New York, with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating German Laura Siegemund in three sets, with a score of 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. 

Buzarnescu (aged 31, WTA's 136th) managed to win after approximately two hours of actual play, because the event was interrupted due to heat after the first two sets. 

The Romanian national secured a cheque worth 3,310 US dollars and 30 WTA points. In the round of 16, she will face off Russian Anna Blinkova.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.