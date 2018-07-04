Romania's Buzarnescu advances to 3rd round at Wimbledon tournament

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified, for the first time, on Wednesday for the third round of the grass court tournament in Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating young tennis player Katie Swan (the UK), with a score of 6-0, 6-3.

Buzarnescu (aged 30, WTA's 28th), seeded 29th at the All England Club, defeated her opponent (aged 19, WTA's 204th), who previously defeated Irina Begu in the first round, after one hour and 14 minutes.Buzarnescu secured a cheque worth 100,000 pounds and 130 WTA points. Her next opponent will be the winner of the event between 7th seed Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic) and Victoria Azarenka (Belarus).Ana Bogdan and US player Kaitlyn Christian qualified for the second round in women's doubles after defeating Ying-Ying Duan (China) / Aleksandra Sasnovici (Belarus) duo in one hour and 12 minutes, with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Bogdan and her pair secured a cheque worth 17,750 pounds and 130 WTA points.Their next opponents will be the winners of the event featuring Romanian duo Irina Begu and Mihaela Buzarnescu, seeded 15th and Australian/Belarusian pair Daria Gavrilova and Vera Lapko.