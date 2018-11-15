Romania's ForMin Melescanu, Canadian counterpart Freeland discuss NATO co-operation in phone conversation

Romania's Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu had a telephone conversation Thursday with his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland to review the bilateral relationship, with emphasis on consistent co-operation within NATO with a view to celebrating in 2019 the centennial of Romanian-Canadian diplomatic ties.

According to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) possibilities for strengthening co-operation between Romania and Canada in a multilateral framework were also discussed, in support of the UN peace and security promotion, including the potential of Romania's involvement in the UN Multidimensional Mission Integrated Stabilization in Mali (MINUSMA).

Melescanu thanked Canada for its contribution to strengthened air operations in Romania's airspace, as the Canadian forces will continue to participate on a rotational basis in air policing operations in Romania over the next four years, in line with the commitments of the Brussels NATO Summit, July 2018.

"The Romanian minister of foreign affairs underlined the positive impetus provided to the bilateral relationship by cancelling visa requirements for Romanian nationals travelling to Canada for tourism purposes, voicing satisfaction with the fall in asylum applications recorded in recent months, and reiterating the willingness of the Romanian authorities to continue their co-operation in this area with their Canadian counterparts," according to MAE.