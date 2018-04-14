Romania's Gov't endorses and stands in solidarity with action of US, UK and France in Syria

Romania endorses and stands in solidarity with the firm response action of the US, the UK and France in Syria, following the chemical attack on 7 April 2018, a release of the Government sent to STIRIPESURSE.RO on Saturday informs.

"Romania's Government condemns, in the most categorical terms, the chemical attack on 7 April 2018, which resulted in casualties among the civil population. Romania supports and stands in solidarity with the firm response action of the US, the UK and France, following the chemical attack, and reiterates its firm support for any effort of the international community destined to end the conflict in Syria," the Gov't release mentions.