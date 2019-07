Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Monday for the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

Halep (aged 27), WTA's 7th, managed to win after one hour and 41 minutes.

Halep secured a cheque worth 72,000 GBP and 70 WTA points, and in the second round she is to face off Mihaela Buzarnescu or American Jessica Pegula.