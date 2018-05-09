Romania's meat production increases in March 2018

Meat production has increased for all species in March 2018, compared to the previous month, and compared to March 2017 the pork, sheep/goats and poultry production recorded increases, whereas beef registered decreases, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, in March 2018, beef production was of 7,267 tons, with a 16.9 percent as opposed to February 2018 (6,215 tons), but dropping by 4 percent as opposed to March 2017, when 7,570 tons were registered.

The number of sacrificed cattle was that of 47,000, with 10,000 more as opposed to the previous month, but dropping by 2,000 as opposed to March 2017.

Pork production in March surpassed 36,743 tons, with an increase of 28.2 percent as opposed to the previous month, when there were 28,655 tons of carcass and 22.2 percent as opposed to March 2017. In March 2018 as many as 431,000 pigs were sacrificed, by 27.9 percent more than the previous month and more by 22.8 percent as opposed to the previous period of last year.

Concerning mutton and goat meat production obtained in March, INS data show a significant increase from February 2018, of over 5 times, from 1,590 tons to 8,034 tons. However, as opposed to March 2017 there was an increase of 1.8 times, from 4,443 tons of bovine and goat carcass. Animals sacrificed from this species have gone up to 926,000 heads, 9 times more in March 2018, as opposed to February and over twice as opposed to the same period of last year.

According to INS data, poultry production obtained in March 2018 surpassed 39,961 tons, with an increase of 15.2 percent as opposed to the previous month and 10.4 percent from March 2017, while poultry sacrifices have gone up by 15.9 percent from February 2018 and 8.8 percent as opposed to the same month of 2017, up to 23,384 million heads.