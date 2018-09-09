Romania's natural population growth negative this July

In July 2018 Romania's natural population growth was negative at - 2,009, said the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
According to INS comparative data 18,143 newborns were registered in July 2018, by 3,076 more than in the previous month, while the number of deaths was 20,152 - by 963 more than in June.
There were 84 deaths of infants under the age of one year this July, by 28 less compared to June 2018.
A number of 18,635 marriages were registered in July, by 5,333 more than in June 2018, while the number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings was 2,211, by 223 less than in the previous month.
The number of live births was by 82 higher in July 2018 compared to the previous month while the number of deaths was by 437 higher.
Natural growth was negative both in July 2018 (-2,009) and in July 2017 (-1,654); the number of dead infants aged less than 1 year was by 45 less than in July 2017, reads the document.
The number of marriages registered in July was by 2,522 less YoY. The number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings and in compliance with Law No202/2010 was by 294 higher YoY.