Romania scores one victory, three defeats on first day of Youth European Boxing Championships

Romanian boxers won one match and lost three matches on Wednesday, the first day of the Youth European Boxing Championships 2019 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Tavi Dobre brought the only victory of team Romania, a points victory over Slovakian Miroslav Herceg (5-0) in the 60kg category. Dobre's next opponent will be Russian Usman Magamadov on September 6.

In the first round of the men's 52kg category, Romanian Marian-Ionut Radu lost 1-4 to German Metouchela Lukoki Kiviengele.

In the men's 56kg category, Andrei Cosmin Tobosaru lost 2-3 in the first round to Lukas Simonavicius of Lithuania.

In the women's 48kg category, Diana Maria Pasat lost 0-5 to Italian Erika Prisciandaro.

Romania has lined up 14 boxers for the Youth European Boxing Championships, seven in the men's and seven in the women's bouts.

