Romania Student Tour - national programme to rediscover Romania's cultural and natural heritage, 27-30 October

The first field stage of the project called "Romania Student Tour - national programme to rediscover and promote Romania's cultural and natural heritage" will take place between 27 and 30 October, being organised by the Students' House of Culture, under the aegis of the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, told Agerpres.

On this occasion, trips are scheduled to the geographical area of Valcea, Gorj and Mehedinti counties, the mountain and sub-mountain depressions, respectively, with the following goals: architectural ensembles, traditions and customs of the area, parks and natural reservations, fossil and archaeological sites.

The images resulting from these incursions will form the basis of the photo catalog called "Oltenia's treasures under the mountain," which is intended to be representative of this region with a special potential and which allows the general public to know and be conquered by the local resources, by nature, people, tradition, history and its tourist landmarks. The catalog will be presented at various national and international events, according to a press release.

Following these actions, presentations, debates, exhibitions and video projections will be organized in Bucharest, Ramnicu Valcea, Targu Jiu and other localities in the explored region.

The track record of the programme includes actions which materialised in 14 photo catalogs - Maramures, the heritage of a nation; The Land of Forests, the iron heart of ancient Dacia; The Marginimea civilization; Transylvania, the heart of Romania; Dobrogea at the crossroads of times; Discovering Nature in the Mountain Gorj; The Land of Volcanoes, source of civilization; the Craiului Forest, the Land between the Cris rivers; From the world of Banat; Hateg, the land of dinosaurs; From the secrets of Bucovina, the Land of Neamt, cradle of legend; The mystery of Buzau, the Plains of Vrancea.

Romania Student Tour is an original concept regarding the rediscovery and promotion of Romania's cultural and natural heritage.