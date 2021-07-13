Romania to benefit from WB's expertise for pension reform, minimum income, public administration reform

Romania will benefit from the World Bank's expertise for pension system reform, minimum inclusion income, administration and civil service reform, the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) informed on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the relevant minister, Cristian Ghinea, had a meeting on Tuesday with a delegation of the World Bank, led by World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde. In this context, Minister Ghinea signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Romania and the World Bank on the Partnership for Public Administration Modernization and Structural Reform Support, for the period 2021-2027.

"The World Bank supported us when we had to make systemic reforms, essential for the country's development, including under the programmes that benefited from EU funds for the last 11 years. In addition, recently, we had proof that the friend in need is is a friend indeed because we have received the same valuable help in the costing process for PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) projects, and for the next period the challenges will be even more complex: the in-depth reforms we have undertaken at the Government level and here at the ministry: the pension reform, the reform of the minimum inclusion income, the reform of the administration and of the civil service - for all, the assistance of the World Bank will mean an additional guarantee that we will complete them," said minister Cristian Ghinea.

The representatives of the World Bank confirmed a firm commitment regarding the support for the Romanian authorities in the implementation of the reforms and the investment priorities assumed in the national programming documents.

The European funds that can be accessed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the programming period from 2021 to 2027 represent an unprecedented opportunity for solving the unequal development in Romania and to encourage the country's convergence with the other European Union member states. The World Bank will continue to support the Romanian Government in its efforts to strengthen administrative capacity for the successful implementation of the country's reform agenda, Anna Bjerde said.

Based on the Memorandum signed on Tuesday, July 13, Romania will benefit from the expertise of the World Bank for a better capacity for elaboration and implementation of projects, Agerpres informs.