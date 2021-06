Romania to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine, Serbia

Romania will donate 100,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine and 50,400 doses to Serbia, senior official with the Romanian Health Ministry Monica Althamer announced on Wednesday at the end of a government meeting.

"A government decision on humanitarian aid, COVID-19 vaccine doses, to Ukraine and Serbia has been approved today. We are talking about 100,800 doses to Ukraine and 50,400 doses to Serbia," she told a news briefing at the Government House.