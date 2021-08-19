 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania to face Israel, Cyprus, Moldova, in phase one of men's handball WC 2023 qualifications

prosport.ro
Romania handball
Romania's men's handball national team was assigned to Group 3, along with Israel, Cyprus and the Republic of Moldova, in the first phase of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, on Thursday in Vienna.

Team Romania, to be coached again by Spaniard Xavi Pascual, must end on one of the first two places to progress to the second phase of the qualifications.

The first phase of the qualifications will start in the first week of November.

The final tournament of the 2023 World Cup will be hosted by Sweden and Poland, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.