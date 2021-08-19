Romania to face Israel, Cyprus, Moldova, in phase one of men's handball WC 2023 qualifications

Romania's men's handball national team was assigned to Group 3, along with Israel, Cyprus and the Republic of Moldova, in the first phase of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, on Thursday in Vienna.
Team Romania, to be coached again by Spaniard Xavi Pascual, must end on one of the first two places to progress to the second phase of the qualifications.The first phase of the qualifications will start in the first week of November.
The final tournament of the 2023 World Cup will be hosted by Sweden and Poland, Agerpres informs.