Romania to have National Energy Strategy by spring 2024

We have proposed to have a final version of the National Energy Strategy, in the form of a vision document, by the spring of next year at the latest, said the minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, during a video conference on Monday.

"It will be a flexible strategy, rather a vision document, without a list of projects, because we understood that when you include the list of projects, you have to go through that long, complicated environmental assessment. We will do that anyway through the new National Integrated Plan in the field of Energy and Climate Change (PNIESC)," declared Burduja.

He specified that the first version of the National Integrated Plan was sent to the European Commission last week, "Romania thus trying to recover a series of delays that we noticed when I took over this mandate".

"Green energy has an important role, because it really contributes to the decarbonization process of the energy sector and the Romanian economy. Of course, it is not the only solution, because we are discussing a national energy system that must first of all be safe. When we talk about intermittent production - solar, wind - we talk about a clean, but uncertain, unpredictable energy and then it must be complemented by investments in storage capacities. (...) So, we go with both batteries and pumped hydro plants. In conclusion, green energy is essential. However, it must be complemented or enhanced by storage capacities and, of course, production in the strip," said Sebastian Burduja.

