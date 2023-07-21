 
     
Romania to line up 57 athletes at the Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa, DR of Congo

romania drapel steag tricolor

Romania will participate with 76 people, including 57 athletes, in the 9th edition of the Games of La Francophonie, which will take place between July 28 and August 6, in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the website of the National Sports Agency.

The delegation includes, besides the 57 athletes, 14 coaches, a mechanic for cyclists, 3 international referees and a head of sports delegation.

Romania registered for six sports: athletics, women's basketball, freestyle wrestling and African wrestling, road cycling, table tennis and judo.

Our country participated in all editions of the Games of La Francophonie (1994, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017), except for the inaugural one (1989), with Romanian athletes achieving very good results.AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
