Romania to readily proceed to vaccinating 12-to-15-year-olds as soon as EMA approval available

Romania will readily proceed to vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds, with the parents' consent, as soon as it has the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the president of Romania's National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Monday in southern Craiova, where he participated in the opening of the local walk-in vaccination action on the Ion Oblemenco Stadium.

"We already have more than six months of experience with the vaccination rollout, we know what elements work and should be maintained and developed, which is why I believe that as soon as we get this authorization, we will be able to start the vaccination of the 12-15 year age group," Gheorghita told a press conference.

He argued that vaccinated parents understand the importance of children getting the jab as well, particularly from the perspective of their attending classes in person."I believe that parents who got vaccinated definitely understand the importance of children getting the jab too, also for the children's safe school attendance, in order to avoid online schooling. I have two children myself and the impact on learn-at-home children is significant. Leaving aside the skills they acquire especially during the first school years, the social, emotional impact on their psychological development is very important. Obviously no one wants to keep their children at home any more, we all want to be protected, to move freely wherever we want," said the CNCAV chairman.According to Valeriu Gheorghita, an information campaign is in the making that will kick off in the coming weeks.