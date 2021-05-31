Romania to receive largest Pfizer BioNTech vaccine shipment yet - 1,091,610 doses

Romania will receive today the largest Pfizer BioNTech vaccine shipment so far, as 1,091,610 doses of serum will be flown to the Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara airports, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs.

The manufacturing company ensures the transport to the storage centers - land transport included - under optimal safety conditions, with the vaccines packed in special dry ice containers and sealed in foil, reads the CNCAV release.

To date, Romania has received 7,913,159 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 6,184,534 of which have already been used to immunize the population, agerpres reports.CNCAV also informs that 559,200 doses of AstraZeneca Vaxzevria vaccine, which entered the country on Sunday, will arrive on Monday in Bucharest at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, by land transport.The doses will be stored at the National Storage Center and will be distributed in the next period to the regional centers across the country, the CNCAV release states.Romania has received so far 2,438,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 792,026 of which have already been administered to the population beginning February 15.