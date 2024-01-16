Romania to unveil in 2024 revised national biodiversity strategy, national energy, climate plans (WWF)

Romania will have to present in 2024 its revised national strategy regarding biodiversity and its national energy and climate plans, which will establish the objectives for the following years, WWF - World Wide Fund for Nature Romania said in a statement on the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2024.

"Romania has a great responsibility in Europe, being one of the richest countries in nature. Protecting and restoring our ecosystems is an investment in the future that mitigates the risk of disasters. This is particularly important this year, because in 2024 , Romania will have to present its revised national strategy regarding biodiversity and the national energy and climate plans, which will establish the objectives for the coming years," according to Barbara Bendandi, director of conservation at WWF World Wide Fund for Nature Romania.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Risks Report 2024 counts extreme weather events and critical change to Earth systems as the greatest concerns facing the world over the next decade.

"The interlinked crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are among the most severe risks the world has to contend with and cannot be tackled in isolation. We've just lived through the hottest year on record with lives and livelihoods devastated by searing heatwaves and catastrophic floods and storms. Unless we take urgent action the threat is only set to intensify, pushing us closer to inflicting irreversible damage on society and ecosystems. By all working together to better protect and manage the Earth's resources, we can turn the tide on nature loss and secure a brighter future for our planet, our common home," WWF International Director General Kirsten Schuijt is quoted as saying.

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2024 shows that environmental risks continue to dominate the landscape over all timeframes, as two-thirds of global experts are worried about extreme weather events in 2024. Extreme weather, critical changes to Earth systems, biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, natural resource shortages and pollution represent five of the top 10 most severe risks perceived to be faced over the next decade.