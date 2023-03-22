Romania, Turkey sign protocol on gendarme training, order, security, forensics cooperation

On Wednesday, the Romanian government approved the completion of negotiations and the signing of a protocol with the government of Turkey on training gendarmes from the two countries and co-operation in the areas of public order and security, property and transport security, search and rescue, internal security and forensics.

The protocol provides for bilateral co-operation in training of the Gendarmerie personnel, as well as diversifying co-operation through exchanges of experience, common practical activities in the fields of public order and security, property and transport security, search and rescue, internal security and forensics, told Agerpres.

Also, the two parties will provide mutual assistance in the development of equipment and auxiliary training materials to be used in the training activity.

"The conclusion of the governmental treaty will contribute to deepening collaboration in the field of internal affairs, which is a target of Romania, considering the current geopolitical situation in the neighbourhood, common security challenges and common interests in countering them."