Romania-Ukraine Economic Forum by CCIR to supporting Ukrainian companies' access on community market

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) will organize this year, in Bucharest, a Romania-Ukraine Economic Forum to supporting the business environment in Ukraine so that it will have unhindered access to the community market, the chairman of the CCIR, Mihai Daraban, declared on Tuesday, during an online meeting with the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine, Gennadiy Chyzhykov, a CCIR press release mentions.

"Ukraine is currently in a delicate political situation, given the obvious aggressive intentions of the Russian Federation. Escalating this situation will also have repercussions economically. Moreso, through the two chambers of commerce, we will try to find optimum solutions for the business environments in Romania and Ukraine, so that our neighbors can continue their pro-European path and to have unhindered access to the community market. In this sense, we will organize in Bucharest, this year, a Romania-Ukraine Economic Forum and in parallel we will intensify our lobby actions at a governmental level, with the purpose of carrying out large infrastructure projects," Mihai Daraban said.

The chairman of CCIR highlighted that this association agreement between the EU and Ukraine ended in increasing commercial relations between Romania and Ukraine.

In turn, the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine, Gennadiy Chyzhykov, appreciated that there is an untapped commercial potential for commercial relations between Ukraine and Romania.

During the discussion, the two chairmen of the chambers of commerce emphasized the importance of a dynamic commercial exchange between the two states, by developing and diversifying activity areas, namely energy, critical port infrastructure, tourism and agriculture, as well as an increase of direct mutual investment value.

According to the data from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), the total value of commercial exchange between Romania and Ukraine at the end of 2020 was 1.5 billion Euro, and at the end of 2021 it was 1.869 billion Euro.

In December 2021, as many as 1,090 Ukrainian companies were operating in Romania, with a total subscribed capital value of 98.44 million Euro, Agerpres informs.