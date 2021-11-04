Romania, US sign teaming agreement to build small modular nuclear reactor in Romania

In Glasgow on Thursday, Romania's national nuclear corporation Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita and NuScale Power President and CEO John Hopkins signed the official documents related to a teaming agreement under which the two companies will work together to build a small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania.

The signing of the documents took place after the US Administration announced on Tuesday that the American company NuScale Power will build a small modular nuclear reactor in Romania.

According to Nuclearelectrica and Romania's acting Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, NuScale Power is the only company approved by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to design and develop small modular reactors, an essential step in building and implementing SMR technology.