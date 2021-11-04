 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania, US sign teaming agreement to build small modular nuclear reactor in Romania

nuclear danger

In Glasgow on Thursday, Romania's national nuclear corporation Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita and NuScale Power President and CEO John Hopkins signed the official documents related to a teaming agreement under which the two companies will work together to build a small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania.

The signing of the documents took place after the US Administration announced on Tuesday that the American company NuScale Power will build a small modular nuclear reactor in Romania.

According to Nuclearelectrica and Romania's acting Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, NuScale Power is the only company approved by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to design and develop small modular reactors, an essential step in building and implementing SMR technology.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.