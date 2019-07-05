Romania wins 27 medals at Balkan U20 Athletics Championships in Cluj-Napoca

Romania has won 27 medals, including eight gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals, at the 49th edition of the Balkan Under-20 Athletics Championships that took place in Cluj-Napoca.

Chairman of the Romanian Athletics Federation Florin Florea says he is pleased with the performance of the junior track and field athletes, adding that he expects them to get the same excellent results at the European Championships and the European Youth Olympic Festival.

"We have shown that we can organise a competition of this level, and we are considering other major competitions that we want to host in the future. We would like to grow together with the public in Cluj and Romania to bring people to stadiums for our shows and performance. At the sporting level, we think about the European Championships in Sweden and also but also the European Youth Olympic Festival, where young athletes will feel the Olympic spirit. We have very talented children and I am sure that moving forward they will perform at a very high level with everybody's support," Florea says.

The 27 medals won at the Balkan Athletics Championships in Cluj-Napoca by the following athletes:

Men's 100m - Robert Breahna - gold; Cristian Nicusor Roiban - bronze

Men's 800m - Cristian Gabriel Voicu - gold

Women's 1500m - Maria Talida Sfarghiu - silver

Men's 1500m - Andrei Sterea - gold

Women's 3000m - Helen Pacurariu-Nagy - bronze

Women's 5000m - Madalina Elena Sarbu - silver

Women's 100m hurdles - Andreea Mihaela Caracuda - silver

Men's 110m hurdles - Alexandru Ionut Iconaru - gold; Alin Ionut Anton - bronze

Women's 3000m steeplechase - Daniela Vasile - gold; Georgiana Cosmina Spiridon - bronze

Women's long jump - Diana Ana Maria Ion - silver

Women's triple jump - Diana Ana Maria Ion - bronze

Men's triple jump - Bogdan Georgian Cioaca - silver

Women's high jump - Federica Gabriella Apostol - bronze

Men's high jump - Valentin Alexandru Androne - silver

Men's javelin throw - Razvan Carare - silver

Women's discus throw - Ioana Diana Tiganasu - gold

Men's discus throw - Constantin Zanfir - bronze

Women's hammer throw - Adela Ana Stanciu - gold

Women's weight throw - Ioana Diana Tiganasu - silver

Women's 4X100m relay - Romania - silver

Men's 4X100m relay - Romania - silver

Women's 4X400m relay - Romania - silver

Men's 4X400m relay - Romania - Silver

Decathlon - Andrei Poci - gold.