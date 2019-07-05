Romania wins 27 medals at Balkan U20 Athletics Championships in Cluj-Napoca

Romania has won 27 medals, including eight gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals, at the 49th edition of the Balkan Under-20 Athletics Championships that took place in Cluj-Napoca.
Chairman of the Romanian Athletics Federation Florin Florea says he is pleased with the performance of the junior track and field athletes, adding that he expects them to get the same excellent results at the European Championships and the European Youth Olympic Festival.
"We have shown that we can organise a competition of this level, and we are considering other major competitions that we want to host in the future. We would like to grow together with the public in Cluj and Romania to bring people to stadiums for our shows and performance. At the sporting level, we think about the European Championships in Sweden and also but also the European Youth Olympic Festival, where young athletes will feel the Olympic spirit. We have very talented children and I am sure that moving forward they will perform at a very high level with everybody's support," Florea says.
The 27 medals won at the Balkan Athletics Championships in Cluj-Napoca by the following athletes:
Men's 100m - Robert Breahna - gold; Cristian Nicusor Roiban - bronze
Men's 800m - Cristian Gabriel Voicu - gold
Women's 1500m - Maria Talida Sfarghiu - silver
Men's 1500m - Andrei Sterea - gold
Women's 3000m - Helen Pacurariu-Nagy - bronze
Women's 5000m - Madalina Elena Sarbu - silver
Women's 100m hurdles - Andreea Mihaela Caracuda - silver
Men's 110m hurdles - Alexandru Ionut Iconaru - gold; Alin Ionut Anton - bronze
Women's 3000m steeplechase - Daniela Vasile - gold; Georgiana Cosmina Spiridon - bronze
Women's long jump - Diana Ana Maria Ion - silver
Women's triple jump - Diana Ana Maria Ion - bronze
Men's triple jump - Bogdan Georgian Cioaca - silver
Women's high jump - Federica Gabriella Apostol - bronze
Men's high jump - Valentin Alexandru Androne - silver
Men's javelin throw - Razvan Carare - silver
Women's discus throw - Ioana Diana Tiganasu - gold
Men's discus throw - Constantin Zanfir - bronze
Women's hammer throw - Adela Ana Stanciu - gold
Women's weight throw - Ioana Diana Tiganasu - silver
Women's 4X100m relay - Romania - silver
Men's 4X100m relay - Romania - silver
Women's 4X400m relay - Romania - silver
Men's 4X400m relay - Romania - Silver
Decathlon - Andrei Poci - gold.