Romania wins emotionless match, 2-0, against Liechtenstein, in WC 2022 qualifiers

The Romanian national football team has defeated Liechtenstein's team by 2-0 on Sunday evening, on the National Arena in Bucharest, in Group J of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Romania thus had its second straight victory in this campaign, after defeating Iceland away.

The tricolours won through the goals scored by wingers Alin Tosca (11) and Cristian Manea (18), in the first half hour of the match.

This was the first match of Romania's adult team that was refereed by a female squad, with Katerina Monzul (Ukraine) at center.

After 2-0 with Iceland and 2-0 with Liechtenstein, Romania will play on Wednesday another match, against North Macedonia, on the Tose Proeski Arena of Skopje (21:45). The team led by Mirel Radoi is up to third in the rankings, topping North Macedonia.

A moment of silence was held before the match in memory of former Olympic champion Ivan Patzaichin, actor Ion Caramitru, but also Yalcin Cadir, former cook of the national team for over 20 years.