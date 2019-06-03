 
     
Romania wins three medals at U23 European Fencing Championships in Plovdiv

Romania finished the U23 European Fencing Championships in Plovdiv - Bulgaria with three medals: gold, silver and bronze. 


The gold rewarded on Saturday Romania's men's saber team made of Paul Ursachi, George Dragomir, Codrin Cozmuleanu and Matei Cidu, who defeated Hungary in the quarterfinals 45-39, beat Italy 45-44 in the semifinals and secured a 45-44 win against Germany in the final. Italy took home the bronze. 

On Wednesday Romania claimed the silver medal through Alexandra Predescu in the women's epee event and the bronze through George Dragomir - men's saber. 

The Romanian women's epee team made of Bianca Benea, Alexandra Predescu, Denisa Barosan and Mihaela Leonte finished on the fifth spot, as they were defeated by Poland 30-45 in the quarterfinals; in the battle for positions 5 - 8 they won successively against Estonia (45-38) and Russia (44-43). 

The women's foil team (Maria Boldor, Malina Calugareanu, Ana Boldor and Emilia Corbu) came in 7th, while the men's epee team (Adrian Dabija, Mihail Oprea, Claudiu Marian Pavel, Darius Geamanu) finished 15th. 

Romania lined up 19 fencers in the U23 European Fencing Championships.

