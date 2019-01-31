Romania2019.eu/Cavusoglu: I believe that during Romania's EU Council Presidency, Turkey-EU relations will continue to normalize

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his conviction on Friday, before joining the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) that while Romania is holding the EU Council Presidency, the relations between Turkey and the European Union will continue to normalize and the dialogue will be strengthened and expanded.

"China is on the agenda of discussions. The extension, as well. The European Union does not have a clear position on extension. We were invited as candidate countries and I would like to thank the Romanian Presidency, whose priorities we support. I think that in the period in which Romania is holding the EU Council Presidency, the relations between Turkey and the EU will continue to be normalized and our dialogue will be strengthened and expanded. Thank you for the invitation. Turkey will have the chance to present its viewpoints on the global topics, in terms of Turkey-EU relations, but also as regards China or a number of regional issues," he said.Nikola Dimitrov, the head of Skopje's diplomacy, expressed his conviction that the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council would be an opportunity for his country."Romania has taken over the Presidency of the EU Council in a period full of challenges but also with opportunities. I think for Macedonia it is one of the best opportunities for success, in the context of the Romanian Presidency and its priorities," he said.