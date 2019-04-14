 
     
#romania2019.eu/ EU health ministers convening in informal meeting in Bucharest

logo presedintie romania ue

An informal meeting of health ministers from the member states of the European Union will take place in Bucharest today at Parliament Palace, to be chaired by Romania's Health Minister Sorina Pintea. 


The event is organised in the context of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union. 

The meeting will also be attended by General Director Anne Bucher of DG SANTE, responsible for health and food safety, as well as Director Maria Magdalena Meulenbergs of World Health Organization. 

The two working sessions will be dedicated to patient access to innovative and expensive medicines and treatments, as well as Information on cross-border healthcare - patient mobility. 

With regard to the first working session, possible solutions will be discussed on patient access to innovative therapies as well as identifying possible solutions for the continued treatment of patients with clear therapeutic benefits following their participation in clinical trials. 

Talks at the second working session will focus on improving access to planned cross-border healthcare, improving access to appropriate information, and exchanging experience on the implementation of the EU Directive. 

The EU health ministers will also discuss mobility of patients under the age of 18 with rare diseases.

