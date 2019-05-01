Romania2019.eu/ Informal meeting of Europe for Citizens contact points, on 7-8 May, in Bucharest

The informal meeting of Europe for Citizens contact points, an action carried out in the context of Romania's holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, will take place on 7 and 8 May at the Media Hall of the National Theatre in Bucharest.

According to a press release posted on Thursday on the website of the Ministry of Culture and National Identity (MCIN), attending the meeting will be representatives of the contact points dedicated to the Europe for Citizens 2014-2020 program, the European Commission, the Executive Agency for Education, Audiovisual and Culture, as well as several Romanian organizations that have benefited from funding from the Europe for Citizens program in recent years, through various funding lines.The meeting is structured in two distinct parts."On the first day, the representatives of the contact points will receive information from the EC and EACEA representatives the latest news of the current Program and about the status of the negotiations on the next program within the European financial framework 2021 - 2027. On the second day there will be discussions on the working manner of the European network of contact points Europe for Citizens, ways to improve offices' activity, exchange of views and experiences, etc.," the MCIN informs.