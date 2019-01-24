Romania2019.eu/ JusMin Toader presents priorities in Justice area in EP's JURI

AGERPRES special correspondent Tudor Martalogu reports: Electronic evidence in the civil and commercial area, detectors of integrity and protection of the best interests of the child were among the topics tackled on Wednesday by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader and members of the European Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee (JURI), where the Romanian official presented the priorities of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union.

''I have presented all the legislative priorities in the synthesis, I have presented in more detail those priorities in which the JURI committee is involved. I'll give you an example: electronic evidence in civil and commercial matters. It is (a file) very important, because they can be transmitted from one country to another, they can be administered easier, faster, less expensive. It is a very, very current theme, and if I were to personalize, as the minister of justice, in Romania we are talking about the digital case. This means having a code, getting access (...) You saw that back home we started a tender, at the ministry, a procedure for a public tender, to buy nearly 7,000 top-of-the-line computers with the software, and nearly 3,000 ultra-high performance scanners. By the summer we hope to have them and, once the scanner has reached all the courts - the courthous, the law court, etc. - move to the electronic case," the Romanian official said.Other topics discussed included the protection of the best interests of the child and parental rights and migration.Toader said that the meeting with the JURI members as a very good one.On Wednesday morning, Justice Minister Tudor Toader presented the priorities of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union to the European Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee.