President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree accrediting Gruia Otiliu Jacota, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and ambassador to the Republic of Niger, as ambassador to the Republic of Chad, residing in Algiers.

In May 2021, Gruia Otiliu Jacota was accredited Ambassador of Romania to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and in September 2021 to Niger.