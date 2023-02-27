Romanian ambassador to Syria: Approximately 5 tonnes of medical products for people affected by earthquake arrive in Beirut

A military aircraft from Romania has brought, on Monday, to Beirut, approximately five tonnes of medicines and medical products, intended for the Syrian population in the areas affected by the earthquake, Romania's ambassador to Syria, Dan Sandovici, told AGERPRES.

The diplomat recalls that on Sunday another Romanian aircraft loaded with the same amount of medicines and medical products was sent to Adana (Turkey), to be transported by road to Syria and distributed to the population in the northwest of the country, told Agerpres.

Thus, "the aircraft arrived in Beirut is the fourth transport with humanitarian aid sent by Romania this month, based on the cooperation under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, as an expression of solidarity with the Syrian people, severely tried by the natural disaster that befell them on February 6," says the Romanian ambassador.

He mentions that, between February 14-16, Romania sent three aircraft with humanitarian aid to Beirut, whose cargo was taken over by the Lebanese Red Cross and handed over to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to be distributed to people affected by the earthquake in the northern part of the country.

In the same period, three aircraft with humanitarian aid were sent to Gaziantep (Turkey). The respective materials were taken over by the UN, through the International Organization for Migration, which transported and distributed them to the population of the northwestern region of Syria, which is outside the control of the authorities in Damascus, states the diplomat.